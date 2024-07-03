PM had stopped Ukraine war for 2 hours: Shinde

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stopped the war between Russia and Ukraine for two hours to rescue Indian students from Ukraine.

“No prime minister in the history of India was able to stop the war, but PM Modi did stop the war between Russia and Ukraine for two hours to ensure rescue and safety of Indian students,” Shinde said in the assembly

“When Russia attacked Ukraine, many Indian students were stuck there. At that time the parents here earnestly requested PM Modi to get their children out safely. After that, Modi successfully stopped the war for two hours to rescue the Indian students stuck in Ukraine,” he claimed.

Shinde also said his government will bring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ‘tiger claw’ weapon from London before the assembly elections. Shivaji had used the weapon to defeat Bijapur sultanate’s general Afzal Khan in 1659. Taking a dig at the Congress, he said, “The Congress talks about eradication of poverty. But did they do it? PM Modi has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty.”