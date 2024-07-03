Sexual harassment case against West Bengal Governor: Victim moves SC

The plea, which was filed on Wednesday, before the top court would likely to come up for hearing within a week or so, as per SC registry.



The victim pleaded that this court has to decide whether a victim like her can be rendered remediless, as her only option being to wait for the accused to demit his office and render the entire procedure a mere lip service, the plea said.



The victim in her complaint claimed that the WB Governor had called her on April 24 and May 2 on the false pretext of offering a better job, but in stead of this, he allegedly sexually harass within the premises of Raj Bhavan during working hours.



The petitoner said that she was rendered voiceless and shunned to a life of depravity and ridicule. The Governor under the garb of discharging his official duties, conducts himself in a deplorable manner.



The petitioner also sought a direction from the apex court that she be provided the police protection by the State and also be compensated as well for the trauma she suffered during the course.



In a similar development in the case, the Calcutta High Court had in May stayed the proceedings against the Officer on Special Duty (OSD-II) to the Governor after he was booked for allegedly restraining the victim and pressurising her to refrain from lodging any complaint of sexual harassment against the Governor.