UGC Chairman announces imminent date for CUET-UG results amidst exam controversies

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar announced on Wednesday that the date for the declaration of results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced soon.

The results for this crucial test, which serves as a gatekeeper for admission to undergraduate courses, were initially scheduled to be announced by June 30. However, there has been no update from the National Testing Agency (NTA) so far.

The delay in announcing the CUET results is likely to impact the academic calendar in universities. "NTA is working on CUET results and will announce a date soon," the UGC chairman stated.

This delay occurs amidst a controversy over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including NEET and NET. The CUET, conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time, was cancelled across Delhi the night before the exam due to logistical reasons. It was later conducted in the national capital.

The NTA had previously announced that the third edition of the CUET-UG would be completed in seven days, with no score normalisation required as all exams would be conducted in a single shift. For 15 subjects, the tests were in pen-paper mode, while for the remaining 48 subjects, the exam was held in computer-based mode.