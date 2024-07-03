UP stampede: Godman Bole Baba not named in FIR, CM Yogi Adityanath visits Hathras

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation in Hathras where 122 people died following a stampede. Scores of devotees were left injured in the tragedy. The toll may further go up as many of the injured are in critical condition. The incident occurred in Phulrai village, around 47 km from Hathras town.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Hathras on Wednesday morning to take stock of the situation and ensure that the injured are getting proper treatment. The CM will also meet the injured in various hospitals. Three ministers—UP Cabinet minister Chadhury Laxmi Narayan, UP MoS Sandeep Singh and Asim Arun along with UP Chief Secretary Manoj Singh and UP DGP Prashant Kumar are already staying put in Hathras evaluating the situation.

In the meantime, the Hathras district administration has filed an FIR against the organisers including chief Sewadar Devprakash Madhukar and several other unnamed organisers.

However, the godman Bole Baba has not been named in the FIR. While the state government has put around 34 districts of western and central UP on high alert, the Hathras police have launched a manhunt for Bhole Baba. Raids have been conducted on his Mainpuri Ashram on Tuesday night. He is yet to be nabbed.

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), according to reports by PTI.

The FIR also says that the bodyguards of the Bhole Baba stopped the devotees who were rushing to take his blessings in the field and that led them to fall in a ditch over one another leading to the loss of so many lives. The UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh had also confirmed overcrowding of the venue as a reason for the tragedy.