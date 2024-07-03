Why only boys held in dating cases, asks HC

DEHRADUN: The Nainital High Court has taken serious note of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), highlighting the discriminatory arrest of only boys in cases where minor couples are caught dating, while the girls are let off. During the hearing, it was revealed that 20 minors are currently languishing in Haldwani jail on similar charges.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal heard a PIL on Monday, alleging discrimination against minor boys in dating cases. Advocate Manisha Bhandari had filed the PIL, stating that minor boys are always presumed guilty in such cases, while girls are not held accountable.

