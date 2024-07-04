Congress snubs PM’s Manipur remarks

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday stepped up its attack on the government on the Manipur issue after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a statement in Rajya Sabha that violence has been on a decline in the state and the Centre is committed to bringing normalcy.

Questioning PM’s claims, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the situation is still tense in the northeastern state and Modi hasn’t visited the state since violence erupted last year.

“Today in Rajya Sabha, after months of absolute silence on the issue, the non-biological PM made the astounding claim that the situation in Manipur is normal. In actuality, the situation is still tense as the MP from Inner Manipur pointed out in Lok Sabha on 1st July,” Ramesh said, adding that the President’s Address was also silent on the issue. “And the non-biological Pradhan Mantri has still not visited Manipur since it erupted on the night of May 3rd, 2023…” he said..