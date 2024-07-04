Six 'satsang organisers' arrested in Hatras stampede incident, says Aligarh IG

He said non-bailable warrant will be issued against chief sevadar Devprakash Madhukar and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Mathur also said that the police is enquiring 'Bhole Baba's' criminal history. He said that permission for the event was not taken in his name.

The preacher Surajpal was not mentioned as accused in the FIR lodged at the local Sikandra Rau police station.

It may be noted that Bhole Baba was arrested back in 2000. He was arrested in Agra for claiming of “magical powers” and allegedly taking the body of a 16-year-old girl forcibly from her family saying he would bring her back to life.

(This is a developing story)