Six 'satsang organisers' arrested in Hatras stampede incident, says Aligarh IG

The Uttar Pradesh police said on Thursday that they have arrested six 'sevadars', including two women, in connection with the Hathras stampede that killed 121 people.
IG Shalabh Mathur said, six people including four men and two women have been arrested in the incident. They all are members of the organising committee and worked as ‘Sevadars’.
He said non-bailable warrant will be issued against chief sevadar Devprakash Madhukar and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh.
Mathur also said that the police is enquiring 'Bhole Baba's' criminal history. He said that permission for the event was not taken in his name.
The preacher Surajpal was not mentioned as accused in the FIR lodged at the local Sikandra Rau police station.
It may be noted that Bhole Baba was arrested back in 2000. He was arrested in Agra for claiming of “magical powers” and allegedly taking the body of a 16-year-old girl forcibly from her family saying he would bring her back to life.
(This is a developing story)