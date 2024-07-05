Hathras tragedy: Hunt for main accused Dev Prakash Madhukar intensifies

LUCKNOW: While the intensive hunt for main accused Mukhya Sewadar Dev Prakash Madhukar is still on in connection with the tragic stampede which claimed 121 lives, mainly women, in Hathras on July 2, senior police authorities claimed that if required, preacher Bhole Baba alias Narayan Sakar Hari would also be interrogated in the case.

The initial confidential report of the SIT comprising the statements of Hathras district administrative authorities including DM Ashish Kumar, SP Nipun Aggarwal and senior health officials who tended to the emergency situation after the stampede, was submitted to CM Yogi, said sources.

It may be recalled that an FIR has been lodged under sections in the case naming Madhukar as the main accused and other unnamed organisers of the Satsang Sabha during which the stampede took place.

Late on Tuesday night, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against Baba’s Mukhya Sewadar Devprakash Madhukar and a number of unnamed organisers, but Bhole Baba’s name was missing in the FIR.