NEET: CBI arrests ‘key’ suspect from Dhanbad

RANCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Ravindra alias Aman Singh, in the NEET UG paper leak case from Dhanbad on Wednesdag. Aman Singh is said to be the main conspirator in the paper leak.

A team of CBI officials reached Dhanbad based on the interrogation of the people arrested so far in the paper leak case and the information received from their digital devices. This is sixth arrest in the case, including Principal of Oasis School, Ehsanul Haque, Vice-Principal cum Centre Coordinator, Imtiyaj Alam and journalist Jamaluddin from Hazaribagh, who were arrested on Friday.

The CBI team arrested Aman Singh from Bindu Apartment in Bapu Nagar under Saraidhela police station area of Dhanbad. His associate Bunty, however, succeeded in escaping from the place.

Aman Singh is said to be very close to Rocky, who is absconding in the paper leak case. Rocky is the nephew of Sanjeev Mukhiya, who is involved in the hotel business in Ranchi.

Sources also claimed that Rocky had arranged solvers to prepare the answers to the NEET paper after the leak. Rocky is a special agent of the Sanjeev Mukhiya gang in Jharkhand.

MBBS students from Ranchi and Patna were used as solvers. The arrest of Aman Singh may provide important clues about Rocky and the solvers. Two inspectors of the CBI team have been conducting raids in Saraidhela and Govindpur police station areas since Wednesday morning.

Earlier, Bihar police had raided locations in Deoghar and recovered some question papers, which were found to be identical to the one found in Oasis School Center in Hazaribagh

58 Guj candidates move SC seeking no retest

Fifty-six successful Gujarat-based NEET-UG candidates on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to restrain the Centre and the NTA from cancelling the exam. They sought a direction from the SC to the education ministry to probe, identify and take strict action against students and others who indulged in unfair practices in the May 5 exam.