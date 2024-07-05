‘PM has worked to bring down Manipur violence’

NEW DELHI: Following heated exchanges over the Manipur situation in Parliament, official sources said efforts are underway to restore normalcy in the state after clashes broke out last year between the Meitei and Kuki communities, killing at least 225 people.

Under PM Modi’s directive, the Centre has taken extensive measures to quell violence. The situation has significantly improved across the state, although sporadic incidents continue.

The government said it has worked proactively in its response, with 11,423 FIRs being filed and preventive actions initiated against 4, 78,986 people. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have held over 15 meetings with state officials to coordinate peace efforts and provide necessary assistance.

The Home Ministry has allocated Rs 400.42 crore to the affected people, focusing on relief and rehabilitation.

A senior government official quoted data to indicate a decreasing trend in violent incidents since October 2023, hinting at a notable reduction in missing persons and arson cases.