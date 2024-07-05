Rahul Gandhi leaves for Hathras, to meet kin of stampede victims

LUCKNOW: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi left for Uttar Pradesh's Hathras from Delhi early Friday morning, according to Congress leaders.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajai Rai, state Congress in-charge Avinash Pande, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and other office bearers are accompanying Gandhi to Hathras.

Rai had on Thursday told PTI that Gandhi will meet the family members of the victims of the Hathras stampede tragedy, which claimed the lives of 121 people at a religious gathering.

He had blamed the Uttar Pradesh government for the incident. "The incident of Hathras is a failure of the UP government. Yesterday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Hathras and later Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also went there. But they did not go together; this shows the infighting," Rai said while addressing the media at the UPCC headquarters here.