Raipur Diary | RMC to foster tech innovation with AI lab

In a major leap toward technological advancement, Raipur will soon witness the functioning of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab as a pioneering facility serving as a hub for innovation, providing a platform for local talents, researchers, businesses to collaborate on transformative AI projects bringing in economic and social benefits in the capital. Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) will rope in a leading corporate partner having pre-eminent expertise to set up and operate an AI lab. Commissioner Abinash Mishra cited the strategic initiative will turn Raipur as a centre for excellence.

Hunt for new police chief begins, 2 frontrunners

Chhattisgarh has geared up to appoint a new Director General of Police. Among the other contenders for the top post, the names of two senior IPS officers—Arun Dev Gautam (1992-batch) and Himanshu Gupta (1994-batch) who were promoted to the rank of DGP on Wednesday have emerged as the frontrunner given their seniority. After the Departmental Promotion Committee had cleared the names of the duo for promotion from the ADG rank, the state home department issued the order. The present DGP Ashok Juneja (1989-batch) is retiring next month.

Cabinet reshuffle put on hold by CM Sai

Following the BJP MLA and former minister Brijmohan Agrawal’s resignation after becoming a Lok Sabha member, all eyes were on his replacement besides filing one portfolio lying vacant in the Vishnu Deo Sai cabinet. Reassigning departments of the current minister was also on the cards. The CM meeting the Governor, later visiting Delhi twice previous week to meet PM Narendra Modi and BJP president were seen as an indication of a likely cabinet expansion. Apparently not getting any signal from BJP top leadership and no expression from the party organisation, the cabinet expansion seems to have been put in abeyance.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com