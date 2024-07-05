Raipur doctors perform world's first successful laser angioplasty to treat chronic blockage of kidney, heart arteries

The Excimer laser procedure was used to clear the 100 percent blockage in the left renal artery to clear the extreme occlusion. A balloon was then used to widen the route and a stent was inserted to fully open the artery paving a way to restore normal blood flow to the affected kidney.

The effective opening of the occlusion resulted in swift improvement in the blood pressure. Intravascular ultrasound was availed to affirm the proper positioning of the stent. Successively, the team of doctors attended the 90 percent blockage inside the stent in the main artery of the heart. Both the blockages were successfully treated with additional stents and the intravascular ultrasound corroborated the favourable result of the precise surgical procedure.

The patient in the hospital is now in stable condition and likely to be discharged soon.

"The success in such serious cases marks a significant stage in the medical science and renders new optimism for patients with excruciating blockages," said Dr Shrivastava.