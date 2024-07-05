Turmoil in Rajasthan BJP as Kirori Lal Meena quits as agriculture minister

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena resigned from the Bhajan Lal Sharma government on Thursday, a move that triggered speculations even as he said that he was fulfilling his statement made before the Lok Sabha elections.

Meena had said he would quit the state cabinet if the BJP loses any of the seven Lok Sabha seats under his responsibility. Although he did not specify which seats, it was believed that he referred to his home district of Dausa and that of CM Sharma, Bharatpur, and 5 other seats of eastern Rajasthan. The BJP’s loss in these seats had led to speculation that Meena might resign. The BJP lost 11 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan.

After resigning, Meena told reporters that he had been to Delhi for two days for talks with the party’s national general secretary, but the meeting could not take place. “I have no resentment towards the organisation or the Chief Minister. I had made a statement earlier, so I cannot back out,” he said.