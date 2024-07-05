Turmoil in Rajasthan BJP as Kirori Lal Meena quits as agriculture minister

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena resigned from the Bhajan Lal Sharma government on Thursday, a move that triggered speculations even as he said that he was fulfilling his statement made before the Lok Sabha elections.
Meena had said he would quit the state cabinet if the BJP loses any of the seven Lok Sabha seats under his responsibility. Although he did not specify which seats, it was believed that he referred to his home district of Dausa and that of CM Sharma, Bharatpur, and 5 other seats of eastern Rajasthan. The BJP’s loss in these seats had led to speculation that Meena might resign. The BJP lost 11 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan.
After resigning, Meena told reporters that he had been to Delhi for two days for talks with the party’s national general secretary, but the meeting could not take place. “I have no resentment towards the organisation or the Chief Minister. I had made a statement earlier, so I cannot back out,” he said.
Meena also commented critically on the current state of politics. “It is not possible for today’s politics to be like that of Lord Ram, but we must strive to move it in that direction,” he said. Earlier, Meena posted on X, “Raghukul reeti sada chali aai, pran jaai par vachan na jaai,’ underscoring his commitment to his word.
Sources indicate that Meena had met with the CM a few days ago and tendered his resignation then. Due to the ongoing budget session of the assembly, the resignation was kept confidential.
Experts suggest that Meena’s resignation may increase tensions for the Bhajan Lal government for two reasons. First, the opposition Congress has become more aggressive since the Lok Sabha elections, particularly on issues like electricity and gravel. Second, besides Meena, reports indicate that one minister and three MLAs are also unhappy with the government.