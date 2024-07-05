Uttarakhand's UCC to protect live-in couples from deceit by registering past details on portal

DEHRADUN: In a significant development, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand has introduced a provision that allows live-in partners to know about each other's past before entering into a relationship.

The UCC committee has clarified that the rules are designed to safeguard the interests of live-in partners, rather than creating obstacles for them. This move is aimed at protecting couples from deceit and fraud, ensuring a secure and informed relationship.

Shatrughan Singh, chairman of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) rule-making committee, has assured that the privacy and confidentiality of live-in couples will be fully protected under the UCC, provided they are 21 years of age or older. Their personal information will be kept confidential and not shared with parents or any external individuals.

However, if the couple is between 18 and 21 years old, their parents will be informed via SMS as soon as they apply for online registration, striking a balance between privacy and parental involvement.

The committee is considering the new provision that would allow partners to access each other's past records, including marriage, divorce, and previous relationships, by submitting a joint application on the portal. This would enable them to be informed about their relationship.

The UCC portal will require mandatory registration of marriages, divorces, live-in relationships, and relationship breakdowns in Uttarakhand. Once a joint application is submitted, both partners will receive an OTP message linked to their Aadhaar number, following which they will receive a verification message and access to each other's records on their mobile phones. The portal will provide detailed information about whether the partners have previously lived together and for how long.