Uttarakhand's UCC to protect live-in couples from deceit by registering past details on portal

DEHRADUN: In a significant development, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand has introduced a provision that allows live-in partners to know about each other's past before entering into a relationship.
The UCC committee has clarified that the rules are designed to safeguard the interests of live-in partners, rather than creating obstacles for them. This move is aimed at protecting couples from deceit and fraud, ensuring a secure and informed relationship.
Shatrughan Singh, chairman of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) rule-making committee, has assured that the privacy and confidentiality of live-in couples will be fully protected under the UCC, provided they are 21 years of age or older. Their personal information will be kept confidential and not shared with parents or any external individuals.
However, if the couple is between 18 and 21 years old, their parents will be informed via SMS as soon as they apply for online registration, striking a balance between privacy and parental involvement.
The committee is considering the new provision that would allow partners to access each other's past records, including marriage, divorce, and previous relationships, by submitting a joint application on the portal. This would enable them to be informed about their relationship.
The UCC portal will require mandatory registration of marriages, divorces, live-in relationships, and relationship breakdowns in Uttarakhand. Once a joint application is submitted, both partners will receive an OTP message linked to their Aadhaar number, following which they will receive a verification message and access to each other's records on their mobile phones. The portal will provide detailed information about whether the partners have previously lived together and for how long.
Uttarakhand, which became the first state in India to receive presidential assent for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill on March 13 this year, is now on the cusp of implementing this landmark legislation. The state is expected to come under the statutory purview of UCC in October this year, marking a significant milestone in the country's legal history.
While the UCC rules are being prepared, the portal and app are being developed simultaneously, and training is being provided to officials to ensure seamless implementation. The committee is working on multiple fronts to ensure that the UCC is implemented efficiently and effectively."
The UCC Bill, a landmark legislation aimed at harmonising personal laws, consists of 392 sections categorized into seven schedules. This exhaustive Bill is based on a detailed draft spanning over 750 pages, spread across four volumes, prepared by an expert committee constituted by the government in June 2022.