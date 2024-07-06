Justice Sarangi takes oath as 15th J’khand CJ

NEW DELHI: Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi took oath as the 15th Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court on Friday. Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office of secrecy to him at the state Raj Bhavan. As he is scheduled to retire on July 20, Justice Sarangi will serve as the CJ for less than a month.

He was elevated as a Judge of the High Court of Orissa after completing 27 years of regular practice as a lawyer at the Bar before the High Court of Orissa and the Supreme Court.

The collegium considered his name for his appointment as CJ of Jharkhand HC, after the retirement of Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra. He was elevated to the Bench and sworn in as a Permanent Judge of Orissa High Court on June 20, 2013.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato also attended the swearing-in ceremony.