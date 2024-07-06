Nadda appoints MPs, MLAs in-charge of states, UTs to formulate strategies

NEW DELHI: BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday appointed party’s senior leaders, including MPs and MLAs, as in-charges and co-in-charges for 24 states and UTs, including poll-bound J&K. Among those appointed as state in-charges and co-in charges, many incumbent office-bearers have retained their responsibilities.

The appointed office-bearers for state units would continue to oversee and formulate strategies for their respective states to enhance the party’s electoral reach deeper across states and ensure the party’s winnability.

According to a party’s notification issued on Friday, BJP’s senior leaders and national general secretaries -- Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, and Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal (MP Rajya Sabha) -- have retained the responsibilities and will continue steering the party’s organisational affairs in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka respectively.