One more militant killed in twin encounters in Kulgam; army man injured in Rajouri firing in JK

SRINAGAR: Five militants and two soldiers have been killed in the two ongoing encounters between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
A police official said the body of a militant has been sighted near the encounter site in Modergam village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
The encounter between a group of militants and security forces had begun in the village yesterday afternoon after security men launched a search operation in the village on the basis of inputs about the presence of militants there.
A soldier was injured in the initial gunfight with militants in Modergam village and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries. The deceased soldier has been identified as para commando Lance Naik Pradeep Nain.
“The search operation in the village is going on. Additional troops have been rushed to the village to tighten the siege,” a police official said.
Another gunfight is going on between militants and security forces in the Frisal Chinnigam area of the Kulgam district.
“In the fight so far, four militants have been killed and their bodies have been sighted near the encounter site in Frisal Chinnigam,” a police official said.
An army man identified as Havaldar Raj Kumar of 1 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was also killed in the encounter there.
The security officials are using drones at both the encounter sites to track the movement of the militants.
The security forces are monitoring and analyzing the drone footage.
IGP Kashmir V K Birdi said the exact number of terrorists killed or trapped in the twin encounters can only be ascertained once the encounter concludes and bodies are recovered.
The security officials suspect that militants killed and trapped in the twin encounters belong to Hizbul Mujahideen.
The twin encounters have taken place amid heightened security arrangements in Kashmir as the 52-day-long Amarnath yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas is taking place.
Soldier injured in Rajouri
An army jawan was injured during an attack by militants on a post manned by the territorial Army in the village Galuthi in the Manjakote area in the border district of Rajouri in J&K.
Sources said militants fired on the security force post early in the morning.
“The fire was returned by the army men and the exchange of gunfire between the two sides continued for about half an hour,” they said.
A soldier was injured in the gunfire and he was evacuated to a military hospital.
Security forces have launched a search operation in the village to track down the militants responsible for the attack.