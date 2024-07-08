Bihar loses 11th bridge in 18 days amid rising investigation chorus

PATNA: Bihar on Sunday witnessed the collapse of yet another bridge in East Champaran district apparently due to heavy rainfall, taking the number of bridge collapse incidents in the state to 11 in a span of 18 days.

The collapsed small bridge was constructed at Lohargama village under Madhuban block in East Champaran district about four years ago. This is the second such incident in the district. On June 22, a bridge constructed at a cost of ~1.69 crore near Amwa village under Ghodasahan block had crashed.

Reacting to the incidents, Congress leader Rajesh Rathod said, “Only probe by a judicial commission can unravel the mystery behind the collapse of a series of bridges and culverts across the state within a fortnight. Prime facie, it appeared to be a fall of a nexus between bureaucrats, engineers and contractors.”