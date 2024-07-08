BSF looks for 2 women constables, MP police team joins search efforts

BHOPAL: Two female constables of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted at the central paramilitary force’s subsidiary training centre in Tekanpur (Gwalior) are missing since June 6.

The BSF administration has lodged a missing persons report about the two missing constables Akanksha Nikhar and Shahana Khatoon with the local police.

On the other hand, Akanksha’s mother Urmila has lodged an FIR at Gwalior’s Bilaua police station against Shahana and family members in Murshidabad (West Bengal), accusing them of kidnapping her daughter, whose life might be in danger.

A multi-agency probe is presently underway to track the two missing constables, whose cell-phones were active in Delhi, and West Bengal’s Howrah and Berhampur between June 7 and 8.