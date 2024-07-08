Nation

Haryana State Transport bus overturns in Panchkula, over 40 school children injured

Photo | ANI
ANI

CHANDIGARH: More than 40 schoolchildren sustained injuries injured after a Haryana Roadways bus overturned near Pinjore in Panchkula district on Monday.

The injured were admitted to Pinjore Hospital and Sector 6 Civil Hospital in Panchkula. A woman, who sustained critical injuries was referred to PGI Chandigarh.

As per the police, the accident was caused due to overspeeding by the bus driver.

The bus was also filled beyond its capacity with passengers. Hence, overloading and poor road condition have been attributed as additional reasons for the accident.

Congress MLA Pradeep Choudhary of Kalka assembly constituency in Panchkula said an investigation into the accident has been initiated. Further details in the matter are awaited.

Haryana road accident
School children injured

