Haryana State Transport bus overturns in Panchkula, over 40 school children injured

CHANDIGARH: More than 40 schoolchildren sustained injuries injured after a Haryana Roadways bus overturned near Pinjore in Panchkula district on Monday.

The injured were admitted to Pinjore Hospital and Sector 6 Civil Hospital in Panchkula. A woman, who sustained critical injuries was referred to PGI Chandigarh.

As per the police, the accident was caused due to overspeeding by the bus driver.