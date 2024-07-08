Landslides snap surface communication to several Arunachal districts

ITANAGAR: Surface communication to several districts in Arunachal Pradesh was disrupted by landslides triggered by rains, officials said on Monday.

Landslides buried a person in the Shi-Yomi district on Friday, according to a report from the state disaster management department.

So far four people have died in the state since April due to natural calamities.

The Tezu-Hayuliang road remains blocked at Mompani area in Lohit and Anjaw districts, while landslides blocked the Dari-Chambang and the Palin-Taraklengdi via Langdang village PMGSY road in Kra Daadi district, they said.

NH 513 also remained blocked at Geying in East Siang district, a report said.

Over 72,900 people and 257 villages have so far been affected by floods and landslides in Arunachal since April this year.

Floods and landslides also caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, culverts, power lines, electric poles, transformers and water supply systems.

According to the report, 160 roads, 76 power lines, 30 electric poles, three transformers, nine bridges, 11 culverts, and 147 water supply systems have been damaged so far.

Besides, 627 kutcha and 51 pucca houses and 155 huts have been damaged, it said.

The state capital Itanagar has been reeling under a severe water crisis for the last couple of days due to damage in pipelines.

Though the restoration process is on, it will take several days, officials said.