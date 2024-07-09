Another hit-and-run case in Maharashtra, unidentified vehicle fatally knocks down man in Nagpur

NAGPUR: In another hit-and-run case in Maharashtra, a 23-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle knocked him down in Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at around 11.20 pm on Sunday on Katol Road bypass, the Gittikhadan police station in-charge said. There was no CCTV near the accident spot, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Khairwar, a native of Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person and an investigation is on into it, he said.

On Sunday, a woman was killed in Mumbai's Worli area after a BMW car hit a two-wheeler on which she was travelling and dragged her for 1 km, police earlier said.

She was later run over by the car before the two vehicle occupants fled.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident while search was on for the main accused, according to police.