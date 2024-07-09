Assam floods: 137 wild animals, including six Rhinos dead in Kaziranga National Park

NAGAON: In the devastating Assam floods, 137 wild animals, including six Rhinos, have died in the Assam flood at Kaziranga National Park, officials said.

Meanwhile, the park authorities have managed to rescue 99 animals, including two Rhino calves, and two Elephant calves.

Sonali Ghosh, field director of Kaziranga National Park, said that 104 Hog Deer, 6 Rhinos, and 2 Sambar died after drowning in flood waters, while 2 Hog Deer died after a vehicle hit them, one Otter (pup) died due to other reasons, and 22 animals died under care.