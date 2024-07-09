Congress MP seeks probe into videos of LS protests

NEW DELHI: Congress MP R Sudha has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding a probe into the unauthorised recording and release of the videos of Opposition protests in Lok Sabha on social media.

Sudha mentioned the visuals of Lok Sabha proceedings on 1 July 2024, uploaded on X by a journalist. The parliamentarian from Tamil Nadu noted that video-graphing proceedings of Parliament or sharing unreleased footage of proceedings by Sansad TV would amount to grave misconduct and breach of parliamentary privilege.

“I am enclosing herewith a video of coverage of proceedings of Lok Sabha posted on X by one Navika Kumar. As may be seen from the angle from which the video has been shot is either from the Treasury benches or allegedly obtained from Sansad TV,” she wrote.