India, UAE underscore need to enhance defence collaboration to tackle security challenges

NEW DELHI: India and the UAE in a key defence meeting have deliberated on the regional security situation, including maritime security, and underscored the need to "enhance collaboration" to tackle security challenges.

During the 12th edition of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between India and the UAE held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, the two sides also discussed a wide range of opportunities for collaboration to further strengthen defence and security cooperation, the defence ministry said in a statement here.

Detailed discussions were held in areas such as training, joint military exercises, defence industrial cooperation, subject matter expert exchange and research and development.

"Both the sides deliberated on the regional security situation, including maritime security, and underscored the need to enhance collaboration to tackle the security challenge," the statement said.

Exchanging visits in different domains to benefit from experience and knowledge of each other was also discussed.

Mutual exchange of training opportunities in niche areas was also agreed, it added.

The Indian delegation, led by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad, included senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, armed forces and the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was co-chaired by Brig Gen Staff Jamal Ebrahim Mohamed Almazrooqi from the UAE side.

During the visit, Prasad met with Assistant Under Secretary, Ministry of Defence, UAE, Ali Abdulla Al Ahmed, and held discussion on bilateral defence cooperation.

He had a productive meeting with the CEO of the Tawazun Economic Council, it said.

Staff talks between the Navy and Army of the two countries were also conducted on the sidelines of the JDCC.

Service specific cooperation was discussed in detail. The India-UAE JDCC was established in 2006. Since then, 11 rounds have been held.

The 12th meeting provided an opportunity to further augment India's defence and security relations with the UAE, strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, the defence ministry said.