Srinagar Diary | Parties gear up for J&K Assembly polls

The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is abuzz with activity as parties gear up for the first Assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the state into a Union Territory. Expected to be held between late August and September 30, these elections are set to redefine the region’s political future. The Supreme Court’s directive in December last year mandated the Election Commission to hold the polls by September 30, intensifying preparations across the political spectrum. The National Conference (NC), has taken the lead by forming a 14-member committee.

Culinary offers for devotees in Amarnath

Since the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra on June 29, an impressive network of about 130 langars (community kitchens) has been tirelessly serving free, nutritious food to the throngs of pilgrims journeying to the sacred Amarnath cave in South Kashmir. Rajan Gupta, President of Shri Amarnath Barfani Langar Organization (SABLO), reported that around 130 langars have been established along both the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal route. These langars provide a vital service, free meals, water, and refreshments to the yatris.

Solar rooftops: Free energy in Kashmir

In a bid to promote sustainable energy, the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) is encouraging domestic consumers to install solar rooftops under the Centre’s flagship ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’. KPDCL officials announced that approximately 40 empanelled Solar PV Vendors are being onboarded onto the National PM Surya Ghar portal, facilitating the rollout of this subsidized scheme in Kashmir. The ambitious target aims to install around 36,400 solar rooftops by March 31, 2027. Residents interested in the scheme can submit their applications on the designated portal – www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent

in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com