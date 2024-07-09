Three die as car catches fire after being hit by truck in Haryana

KURUKSHETRA: Three people died and one was seriously injured when their car caught fire after being hit by a truck near Pehowa in Haryana, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday night.

Station House Officer, Pehowa, Satish Kumar said four people, aged between 20 and 22, were going to Chandigarh to appear for an exam when their car was hit by a truck from behind on the Pehowa-Kurukshetra road and caught fire.

Three of the occupants of the car died before the locals reached the spot for help and only one, who was identified as Ashish, survived.

The deceased hailed from Pilani in Rajasthan and Rohtak in Haryana, the SHO said.

Ashish is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kurukshetra.

An investigation into the accident is underway and efforts are being made to contact the families of the victims, he said.