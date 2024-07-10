5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Hingoli; No casualties reported

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude struck Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Wednesday morning, with its impact felt across several neighboring districts, officials said.

The earthquake, which was recorded at 7:14 am, had its epicentre at Rameshwar Tanda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli, according to an official from the Nanded district administration. The tremors were felt in parts of Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (all in the Marathwada region), and Washim (in the Vidarbha region).

There were no reports of casualties or property damage, officials confirmed.