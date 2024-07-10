CCPA pulls up travel platform over booking

NEW DELHI: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has directed ‘Yatra,’ an online travel platform, to refund booking amounts to consumers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. There is over Rs 2.5 crore still pending for refund from Yatra for 4,837 passengers, although approximately Rs 23 crore has already been refunded to consumers.

The authority instructed the travel platform to appoint five professionals at the National Consumer Helpline to facilitate the seamless resolution of consumer grievances. These professionals will directly inform passengers and coordinate to process their pending refunds.

It has clarified that the costs incurred for engaging these five dedicated personnel will be fully covered by Yatra. The Central Consumer Protection Authority received many grievance calls related to the non-refund of canceled air tickets due to the Covid-19 lockdown.