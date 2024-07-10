Madhya Pradesh: New dress code for college students soon

BHOPAL: The BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh, under Mohan Yadav, is contemplating the introduction of a dress code for students in government colleges.

Inder Singh Parmar, the state’s higher education minister, believes that a uniform dress code will instill a sense of equality and discipline among college students while also preventing the entry of outsiders onto campuses.

However, Arif Masood, a second-term MLA from the opposition Congress party, argues that the dress code should be optional rather than mandatory.