Madhya Pradesh: New dress code for college students soon

BHOPAL: The BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh, under Mohan Yadav, is contemplating the introduction of a dress code for students in government colleges.
Inder Singh Parmar, the state’s higher education minister, believes that a uniform dress code will instill a sense of equality and discipline among college students while also preventing the entry of outsiders onto campuses.
However, Arif Masood, a second-term MLA from the opposition Congress party, argues that the dress code should be optional rather than mandatory.
Speaking to journalists in Bhopal, Minister Parmar highlighted the potential rollout of the dress code starting with the PM College of Excellence. The inaugural institution, one of several planned for each district, is set to be opened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Indore on July 14.
“Implementing a dress code will promote equality among students and enforce campus discipline. It will also help prevent outsiders from entering government college campuses. We will consider the suggestions of students and college principals before finalising the dress code,” Parmar stated on Tuesday.
According to sources in the higher education department, the government plans to introduce the dress code initially in government colleges, beginning with the PM College of Excellence. Subsequently, it may be expanded to other government colleges.
Congress MLA Arif Masood from the Bhopal-Central constituency emphasized that any dress code should be optional to respect religious practices. “Compulsory dress codes should not infringe on religious practices, such as prohibiting Muslim girls from wearing the Hijab. The religious freedom guaranteed by the Constitution must be upheld,” Masood insisted.
Congress spokesperson Awanish Bundela criticised the BJP government, stating, “Instead of focusing solely on implementing a dress code in colleges, the government should prioritize improving the quality of education.”
‘Should be optional’
