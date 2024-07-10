Rajasthan: Schools to celebrate Ayodhya consecration

JAIPUR: In a move that’s bound to intensify the debate on ‘Saffronisation’ in education, government schools in Rajasthan will now celebrate Ramlala Pran Pratishtha Day annually, marking a unique initiative by the Bhajanlal government.

The Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram’s temple was held in Ayodhya on January 22 this year, and to commemorate this event, State Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced that January 22 will be celebrated as Ramlala Pran Pratishtha Day in all government schools across Rajasthan. This date has been officially included in the education department’s annual calendar and its list of festival days.

The new calendar recently launched by School Education Minister Madan Dilawar does not specify how this day will be celebrated and what exactly the students will have to do on this day. However, according to the new educational calendar, students will be informed about the significance of the day and encouraged to engage in discussions and create artwork depicting its importance.

The calendar shares general directions whereby students will be informed about the importance of the day and drawings will be made by students depicting the Ram Temple Pran-Pratishtha ceremony on that particular day.