Tactical shift, scarce intel put forces on defensive in J&K

The thick foliage and tree canopies add to the camouflage both from aerial surveillance and human tracking, they added. “These terror operations are being led by retired soldiers of the Special Service Group, the special operations group of Pakistan Army,” said a source.

The Machedi incident is the second major attack in Kathua within a month, following a similar confrontation on June 12 and 13 that left two terrorists and a CRPF jawan dead.

SP Vaid, former Jammu and Kashmir Police, had told this newspaper that militant infiltration has not stopped. “Pakistan has a militant factory which churns out attackers in J&K to cause disturbance,” he said. The spurt in terror attacks in Jammu is a planned move by terrorists “to draw attention” to their self-belief that “terrorism is not dead”. Sources in the security establishment said keeping in mind the shifting focus of terrorism in Jammu, the government has authorised confiscation of properties of supporters of terrorists.