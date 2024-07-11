Delhi HC judge recuses himself from hearing NIA plea seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court judge Amit Sharma on Thursday recused himself from hearing a plea by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking death penalty for separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.

The matter was listed before a division bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh after a change in the roster of judges dealing with such cases.

"List before another bench, of which Justice Sharma is not a member, on August 9," Justice Singh said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief, who is currently serving a life term in the case, was virtually present for the the court proceedings from the Tihar jail here.

The court directed that he will appear virtually on the next date as well.

On May 29 last year, the high court had issued a notice to Malik on the NIA's plea seeking death penalty for him in the terror funding case and had sought his presence before it on the next date.

Subsequently, jail authorities had filed an application seeking permission for his virtual appearance on the grounds that he was a "very high-risk prisoner" and it was imperative to not physically produce him in court to maintain public order and safety.

The request was allowed by the high court.