SC to pronounce verdict on Kejriwal's appeal against ED arrest on July 12

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday, July 12, would pronounce the verdict on the appeal filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, had reserved the judgment on May 17, after hearing extensively -- which went for 4 days -- from the side of ED and Kejriwal.

During the course of the hearing, the bench went through the written records of the case and asked the ED (Enforcement Directorate), which is the probe agency in the case, to submit a chart to show what new evidence had emerged after former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest to justify its decision to arrest Kejriwal.

The ED had filed the eighth chargesheet in the case, naming Kejriwal and AAP as accused. The agency told the apex court that it discovered alleged chats between Kejriwal and some hawala operators regarding the alleged proceeds of crime in the Delhi excise policy case.