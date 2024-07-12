Congress, BJP spar after viral video stampede-like situation at Gujarat job interview

BHARUCH: A stampede-like situation was witnessed after about 800 persons turned up for walk-in interviews held by a firm for 40 vacancies in Ankleshwar in Gujarat's Bharuch district, an official has said.

Videos of a massive queue, marked by pushing and shoving as aspirants tried to get a toehold on a ramp leading to the entrance of a hotel where the interview was being held, went viral on Thursday on social media.

The railing of the ramp finally collapsed, leading to several job-seekers falling off, though no one was injured.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, triggered a verbal duel between the opposition Congress and the ruling BJP.

While the Congress said it had exposed the "Gujarat model" (of development that the ruling party talks about), the BJP said the former was trying to defame the state through the video.