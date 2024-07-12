CWRC directs Karnataka to ensure daily water release to Tamil Nadu amid reservoir concerns

NEW DELHI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Thursday directed the Karnataka government to release one thousand million cubic feet (TMCFT) of water per day to be realised by Tamil Nadu at the interstate point of Biligundulu till the end of July as the water level in Mettur reservoir is precarious and water due from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu is rising. The panel rejected Karnataka’s demand to wait till the end of July before arriving at any decision.

In the current water year 2024-25, the backlog water flows is around 14 tmcft against the total stipulated water flows of around 18 tmcft. Karnataka has so far released only around 4 tmcft, citing inadequate inflows to reservoirs due to poor monsoon.

Due to deficient monsoon in June, Karnataka was only able to release around 1.7 tmcft in June against the stipulated 9.19 tmcft. Further, between July 1 and July 9, Karnataka released around 2.24 tmcft against the 9 tmcft target for the period.

In July, Karnataka has to ensure cumulative realisation of 31.24 tmcft i.e. about 1 tmcft per day at the interstate point for the month of July, in a normal year, as per the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) as modified by the Supreme Court.

“We have directed the Karnataka government to assure release of at least 1 tmcft per day of water flows at Biligundlu to reduce the backlog,” Vineet Gupta, Chairman, CWRC, told TNIE after the 99th meeting of the committee held in New Delhi on Thursday.