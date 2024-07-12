Day after visit, Rahul says Opposition will take up Manipur in Budget session

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that the Congress and the INDIA bloc will raise the Manipur issue in Parliament and will put pressure on the government to find a solution.

The inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha witnessed uproar and disruptions by the Opposition over PM Modi’s silence on the issue. Rahul’s assertion comes days after his visit to the strife torn state. Sharing a video of his interactions with the people of Manipur, he also reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit the state and appeal for peace.

“I have visited Manipur three times, but there is no improvement in the situation. Houses are burning, innocent lives are in danger and thousands of families are forced to live in relief camps,” he said.

The PM should personally visit Manipur, listen to the problems of the people of the state and appeal for peace, he said.

“The Congress party and INDIA bloc will raise the need for peace in Manipur with full force in Parliament to put pressure on the government to end this tragedy,” he said.

During his stay in Manipur, Rahul visited three relief camps in different districts of the BJP-ruled state and interacted with people belonging to both the warring ethnic groups -- Meiteis and Kukis -- who were displaced by the violence.