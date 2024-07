India's population to peak at 1.7 Billion in early 2060s before decline: UN

GENEVA: India's population is projected to peak in the early 2060s at about 1.7 billion and then decline by 12 percent, but the country will remain the world's most populous throughout the century, according to the United Nations.

The World Population Prospects 2024 report, released on Thursday by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), Population Division, stated that the world's population is expected to continue growing over the next 50-60 years, reaching a peak of around 10.3 billion people in the mid-2080s, up from 8.2 billion in 2024. After peaking, the global population is projected to start declining gradually, falling to 10.2 billion people by the end of the century.

India, which surpassed China as the world's most populous nation last year, will continue to hold that position through 2100. "The population of India, which is expected to remain the world's largest throughout the century, will likely decline by 12 percent after reaching its peak in the early 2060s at about 1.7 billion," the UN report noted.

According to the report, India's population in 2024 is projected at 1.45 billion and is expected to peak at 1.69 billion in 2054. After this peak, India's population is projected to decline to 1.5 billion by the end of the century in 2100, but the country will still remain the most populous nation on Earth.

Responding to a question by PTI on population projections for India, Senior Population Affairs Officer, Population Division, UN DESA Clare Menozzi said at a press conference that "India is currently the largest country in the world in terms of population, and it is projected to stay so throughout the century. The population is currently estimated at 1.45 billion, and it's supposed to increase further to 1.69 billion. It's supposed to peak around the 2060s in size and then it starts to slightly decline. So by the end of the century, India is projected to be around 1.5 billion, but still the largest country in the world by a large margin."