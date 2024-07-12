J&K HC bar body chief held in midnight raid

SRINAGAR: Senior lawyer and Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association ad hoc chairman Nazir Ahmad Ronga was arrested by police in a midnight raid at his Srinagar residence. He has been booked under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Ronga, 75, was arrested by police at the raid of his Nishat residence in the midnight. Ronga’s son Umair Ronga, who is also a lawyer, said, “My father, Advocate Nazir Ahmad Ronga, the Chairman of the J&K High Court Bar Association, has just been arrested in a deeply disturbing turn of events”.

“At 1.10 am, a contingent of J&K Police arrived at our home without any arrest warrant, merely stating, ‘It’s an order from above’ (“uper se order hai”). We are left in a state of shock and profound distress. We can only hope this is not another instance of the PSA being misused to intimidate the members of the J&K High Court Bar Association,” Umair posted on X.

According to Umar, Ronga has been booked under stringent PSA.