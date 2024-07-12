Lightning kills 4 in Bihar, compensation announced

PATNA: Four more people died due to lightning strikes in three separate incidents in Bihar on Thursday. Reports reaching the chief minister’s office (CMO) said that three people were killed in lightning strike incidents in Siwan, Supaul and Rohtas districts. While two deaths were reported from Siwan, one death each took place in Supaul and Rohtas districts.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and consoled the bereaved family members. He also announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

Kumar also directed the officials of state disaster management department to create awareness among people about lightning strikes. He appealed to people to remain at home during inclement weather as a precautionary measure. The chief minister advised the people to adhere to guidelines issued by MeT office from time to time. Last week, 12 people lost their lives due to lightning strikes in six districts.

According to sources, four people were killed in Bhagalpur, three each in Jehanabad and Begusarai, two each in Madhepura and Saharsa districts.

Till date, over 40 people have died due to lighting strikes across the state.