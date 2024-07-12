Popular Arunachalee vlogger 'Pookoomon' dies in tragic fall from fourth floor residence

ITANAGAR: Popular Arunachalee vlogger Rupchi Taku, widely known as 'Pookoomon' in the digital world, passed away at the age of 26 after falling from the fourth floor of her rented residence here on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh, Taku was immediately rushed to RK Mission Hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

He said that police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 196 BNSS and has assigned sub-inspector Inya Tato to conduct a thorough investigation. As of now no foul play is suspected and the case appears to be accidental.

Preliminary reports suggest that Taku, who was visually impaired and heavily reliant on glasses, may have accidentally fallen from the balcony.

Taku was recognized for her engaging content on YouTube under the channel Pookoomon', and had garnered a significant following, especially among the youth in Arunachal Pradesh.