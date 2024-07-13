Didi meets Uddhav in Mumbai, says ‘game on’

MUMBAI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is not stable, and may not complete its term. Banerjee met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

“This government may not continue. This is not a stable government,” she said at a press conference with Thackeray. “Khela has begun, it will go on,” Banerjee said when asked to elaborate.

She said, “INDIA bloc is very strong. Our stand is very clear, unity in diversity.” Banerjee alleged that the BJP misused power during Lok Sabha polls and won several seats with thin margins. “In Mumbai also, BJP did it and its alliance partner candidate won by 48 votes,” she added.

On the Centre’s move to observe June 25, when Emergency was imposed in 1975, as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’, Banerjee said times associated with Emergency were being seen most during the tenure of PM Narendra Modi.

“We do not support Emergency. They (Indira Gandhi) at least declared it, but in the Modi regime, there is an undeclared emergency,” she said.

While taking any such decision, the ruling party has to consult the Opposition, but BJP is still taking unilateral decisions, she said.

