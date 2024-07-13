Government hopes to make WAVES with Davos-like do

NEW DELHI: The government appears to be pulling out all the stops to draw the biggest global leaders in the media and entertainment sector like James Cameron and Steven Spielberg, and the heads of popular social media intermediaries, to a major industry event in Goa in November.

Called the World Audio-Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), the aim is to make its inaugural event as stunning and grand as the World Economic Forum’s annual summit at Davos, Switzerland.

Piloted by the ministry of information and broadcasting, WAVES will coincide with the annual India International Film Festival this year.

The primary aim is to promote India as a hub of content creation; attract filmmakers to the Indian market, which offers state-of-the-art technological interventions and innovations in film production and post production. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the four-day event starting November 21.

The curtain raiser event will take place in the national capital on Saturday. Union I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will chair the meeting. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, ambassadors of various countries and at least 70 industry leaders will participate.

“Discussions with top industry leaders will be held to work out modalities and get their inputs for the summit,” said officials. Various conferences, business events, exhibitions, media market place, skill or talent showcase and cultural extravaganza celebrating the vibrant diversity and technology proficiency of the media and entertainment industry are planned as part of the event.