Hemant Soren’s job offer letters to 1500 teachers trigger row

RANCHI: Days after being released from jail following the High Court order and taking over as Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren on Friday distributed appointment letters to 1500 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) teachers which has sparked a controversy in the state. The candidates have been protesting against the merit list alleging huge irregularities in the examination conducted by the agency which has already been blacklisted in the state.

According to the merit list of the successful candidates released by the Commission, it is being alleged that more than 70 per cent of the candidates were declared successful from two examination centres only. Candidates also allege that the candidates whose names have appeared in the merit list were charged Rs 18 to 20 lakh to get them through the examination.

Terming it as eyewash, BJP said that lollipops are being handed out to the youth in the name of appointment letters.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo alleged that the appointment letter ceremony was organized on Friday only to brighten up the face of the CM. “The programme was organised only to show off. The youth of this state have been duped as appointment letters were distributed amid the ongoing protest,” said Shahdeo.

‘Only a show-off’

