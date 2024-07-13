West Bengal govt to pass resolution against NEET and new criminal laws

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the state government will bring in a resolution against the NEET and the newly established criminal laws, in the next session of the Legislative Assembly.

Raising apprehensions about the new set of criminal laws that came into being on July 1, Banerjee said, “I don’t know what they have done with the new criminal laws. Even doctors and journalists are afraid of it. Freedom is at stake. Despite no evidence, one can fall victim to the law.”

Pointing out that the bill was passed without consulting with the opposition in the parliament, Banerjee urged the Centre to review the laws.

"Without giving any scope to understand the bills, they have passed those unilaterally. It will affect good governance, judiciary, legal fraternity, police and all," she said adding that her government will bring a resolution against the criminal laws and the NEET exam.

Mamata Banerjee also took a jibe at the BJP, pointing out the saffron party's defeat in the recent assembly byelections.

"The trend across India is against the BJP...The mandate is against them, and now they have again started the agency raj," she said.

Asked whether this was an indicator that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre may not last its full term, Banerjee said, "The trend is very clear, even earlier mandate (of Lok Sabha elections) was not in favour of NDA."

In West Bengal, TMC wrested Raiganj, Bagda, and Ranaghat Dakshin seats from the BJP and retained Maniktala in Kolkata.

"There was a political significance of the elections in Raiganj and Maniktala," she said.

The TMC chief said that party candidate Supti Pandey's victory by over 62,000 votes in Maniktala was a "very good one", while that of Krishna Kalyani in Raiganj, just a month after he was defeated by the BJP candidate in the elections to the eponymous Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Dinajpur district, was a "resounding reply" to the saffron party.

Calling it a "people's victory", the TMC chief said that this win will renew the party's dedication to social responsibility towards the people.

(With inputs from PTI)