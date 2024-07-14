Eight-year-old girl mauled to death by leopard in UP

BIJNOR: An eight-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in a forest area here, an official said on Sunday.

Naib Tehsildar of Dhampur Vivek Tiwari on Sunday said Sunita of Mandori village had gone to the forest with her eight-year-old daughter Divyanshi to cut grass along with other women on Saturday evening.

Divyanshi was playing when a leopard attacked her.

The other women raised a hue and cry that frightened the animal and it fled, leaving the girl injured, Tiwari said.

The girl was taken to a community health centre where doctors declared her dead, the official said.