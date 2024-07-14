'Hidden terrorism' trend emerges in J-K, security agencies on high alert

Though security agencies are on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir after uncovering the "conservation and consolidation" tactic of the infiltrating terrorists, the absence of on-ground intelligence is playing a spoilsport for operations.

One official explained that technical intelligence has not been that fruitful as the terrorists leave signatures on the Internet only to confuse the security agencies. Describing this as a significant shift in terrorist activities, officials emphasise the urgent need for heightened surveillance to prevent foreign mercenaries from carrying out their malicious intentions.

The April 26 encounter in Sopore, in which the foreign terrorists involved had been hiding for 18 months, serves as a stark reminder of the "conservation and consolidation" tactic. Evidence showed their connections with terror groups across Kashmir and their use of sophisticated weaponry.

Similar operations in June further dismantled hidden networks, exposed terrorists' plans and capabilities, and also threw light on a previously unseen high level of infiltration from across the border.

While two terrorists belonging to Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were killed on April 26, dreaded Pakistani terrorist Usman Langda is said to have been killed in the June 19 encounter at Hadipora of Sopore.

The decline in HUMINT, coupled with the use of encrypted communication tools like "Ultra Set" phones by terrorists, makes tracking them difficult. Security agencies are urging heightened surveillance and public vigilance to counter this hidden threat. While the terrorists' capabilities may have diminished, their intent remains a constant threat, a senior police official said.

Officials have highlighted the challenge posed by the use of encrypted messaging apps for radicalising and recruiting youths, and planning attacks. They have emphasised public vigilance in monitoring suspicious communication, especially among the youths, to safeguard the community.