Indira Gandhi accepted 'Emergency mistake', says P Chidambaram; slams BJP for raising issue 50 years later

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram highlighted that the emergency was a mistake and that it was accepted by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after the Centre, led by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), announced to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' to mark the 50th anniversary of Emergency.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, P Chidambaram said, "Why is the BJP not going back to the 18th or 17th century? 75 percent of the Indians living today were born after 1975. Emergency was a mistake and it was accepted by Indira Gandhi. We have amended the Constitution so that an emergency cannot be imposed so easily."

He further asked what's the point of debating over the rights and wrongs of the emergency 50 years later, while stressing that 'lessons have been learned from the past'.

"What is the point of debating the rights and wrongs of the emergency 50 years later? The BJP must forget the past. We have learned the lessons from the past," he said.