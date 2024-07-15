Heavy rains continue to lash Western coast, holiday declared for educational institutions
Incessant heavy rains and gusty winds continued to lash several parts of the western coast of India, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions in several districts of multiple states on Monday.
"The monsoon is shifting downward from today. We are issuing a red alert for coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Konkan Goa for the coming days. There may be more than 20 cm of rain there. Delhi-NCR will receive light rain in the coming days. There is no alert for Delhi," IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a thunderstorm with heavy rainfall and gusty wind speeds reaching 40 kmph at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts of Kerala in the coming hours.
The weathermen also predicted moderate rainfall at one or two places in the Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts of the state.
Heavy monsoon showers, with the accompaniment of strong winds, have been reported across the state for the last two days.
It caused widespread havoc, including the uprooting of trees, minor landslides, intense water-logging and partial damage to houses, authorities said.
In view of the incessant rains, the district authorities of Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Ernakulam and Wayanad have declared a holiday for educational institutions.
Shutters at various dams were raised in the wake of a continuous heavy downpour.
The district administration in Pathanamthitta urged people living in the catchment area of Moozhiyar Dam to be extra vigil as its shutters are likely to be raised.
The Kerala Disaster Management Authority warned that water-logging on major roads and poor visibility of vehicles may lead to traffic congestion.
Flooding in many parts of low-lying areas and river banks and the uprooting of trees may cause damage related to the power sector, the KSDMA added.
The IMD has already issued a red alert for Monday in northern Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts and placed Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts under an orange alert.
A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.
Karnataka is likely to witness active to vigorous rainfall till July 16, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).
Meanwhile, Uttara Kannada district deputy commissioner (DC) Laxmipriya has declared a holiday for all schools and PU colleges in Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Siddapur, Yellapur, Dandeli and Joida taluks on Monday, citing 'red alert' issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD).
According to the IMD, Castle Rock in Uttara Kannada received the highest rainfall on Sunday, with 220 mm.
The weather department has issued a heavy rain and red alert from 1 pm on July 14 to 8.30 pm on July 16 in Uttara Kannada district.
The vigorous monsoon conditions over Karnataka was due to the existing off-shore trough along the Maharashtra-north Kerala coast as well as the cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal, off coastal Andhra Pradesh, which is channelling more moisture into Karnataka, said KSNDMC.
The rains are likely over coastal Karnataka, Malnad districts and parts of interior Karnataka till July 16.
Weather experts have predicted that dams on the Kaveri and Krishna basins in the state are likely to get massive inflows in the coming week.
The Central Water Commission has issued an inflow forecast for six dams and barrages in Karnataka, where inflows are equal or exceed the specified threshold limit.
Kabini reservoir is put on red alert with storage levels increasing above 85 per cent. The water level in all six dams and barrages are likely to be regulated by the authorities when deemed necessary to avoid downstream flooding and upstream submergence.
The Goa Education Department on Sunday had declared holiday for schools up to Class 12 on Monday (July 15) citing heavy rains in the coastal state.
The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert in Goa for Monday amid heavy downpours lashing the state for the past three days.
Due to heavy showers and the red alert sounded by the IMD, all schools from Std I to Std XII across Goa will remain shut on Monday, State Education Director Shailesh Zingde told reporters.
The holiday has been declared for the safety of students, he added.
According to IMD Pernem in North Goa had received 210 mm of rainfall in a day, which it described as “extremely heavy”.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts across various districts in Maharashtra. A red alert has been issued for Ratnagiri district, indicating extremely heavy rainfall expected in the area. Orange alerts have been issued for several districts including Raigad, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Parbhani, Hingoli, Amravati, Wardha, and Yavatmal, signaling heavy to very heavy rainfall. Additionally, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Dhule have been issued a yellow alert.
Rain also lashed parts of Delhi on Monday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 29 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above the season's average.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 76 per cent.
The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded as 37.1 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)